Mexico approves use of three-dose Abdala vaccine developed by Cuba

The use of Cuba’s three-dose Abdala Corona vaccine has been approved by Mexico’s health safety committee. The vaccine is safe and effective, the council said in a statement on Wednesday.

The authorisation for emergency usage does not imply that the Mexican government will purchase or administer the Abdala vaccine. Mexico has licensed ten vaccines for usage, however several vaccines which are developed in other countries, such as Sinopharm from China, has not been used widely.

Abdala has been approved for use in Cuba and commercial exports of the three-dose vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela have commenced.