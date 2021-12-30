Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh : A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Pithoragarh district on Thursday. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km in Askot. No injury or damage to property has been reported.

Also Read: Amid row over Nagaland killings, Centre extends AFSPA for six months

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Southeast of Portblair in the early hours. According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 100 kilometres and occurred at around 5.31 am.