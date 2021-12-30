New Year Holiday: Free parking, no toll charges in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi have announced that surface parking spaces in the emirate and the Mussafah Industrial area parking lot M18 will be free of charge from Saturday, January 1, 2022 until 7:59am on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The Darb toll gate system will also be free of charge during the official holiday on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Toll gate charges will resume on Sunday, January 2, 2022 during the usual peak hours from 7:00am to 9:00am, and from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Also Read: Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres will be closed during the official holiday on Saturday, and will resume working from Monday, January 3, 2022. Ferry services will operate between Jebel Al Dhanna Port and Dalma Island and between Saadiyat and Al Aliah Islands according to the current schedule.