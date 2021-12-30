Russia shuts down Memorial Human Rights Centre.

On Wednesday, a Moscow court ordered the Memorial Human Rights Centre to close, a day after its sister organisation, Russia’s oldest human rights organisation, was forced to close.

The Human Rights Centre maintains a running list of political detainees, which includes Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Russia claimed.

Prosecutors had claimed that the center’s activity justified terrorism and extremism, which the organisation disputed.

Memorial claims that Jehovah’s Witnesses and Muslims convicted of terrorism were victims of ‘unproven charges based on fabricated evidence because of their religious affiliation.’