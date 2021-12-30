State government suspends all direct flights from UK

Kolkata: The West Bengal government temporarily suspended all direct flights from the United Kingdom to Kolkata. The suspension will come into effect from January 3. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

According to the new rule, all passengers coming from non at-risk countries to West Bengal will have to mandatorily undergo Covid-19 testing on arrival at their cost. Passengers will be required to pre-book the test before boarding.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 2218 new Covid-19 cases. State capital Kolkata has reported 1090 new cases. The state also saw 1,067 recoveries, and 12 deaths. Active cases stand at 8,776, while total recoveries stand at 16,06,501. The number of people who have died in the state is 19,757.