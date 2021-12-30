Student commits suicide after humiliation from ‘rival’ students

A student from a private college in Chennai allegedly took his own life after suffering humiliation at the hands of fellow students. According to reports, M Kumar jumped before a train after sending a voice message about feeling humiliated. Kumar allegedly stated in the voice note that he did not wish to live a life that was given to him as ‘charity’ by the students of a ‘rival’ college.

It has been reported that some students from these colleges are engaged in a ‘rivalry’. The Tamil Nadu police suspect that students of another college harassed and teased Kumar at Thiruninravur railway station. Kumar’s college students were staging a rail roko after a Railway Protection Force personnel stopped a student celebrating his birthday on the train. Kumar is suspected to have been harassed during this protest. Apparently, Kumar stayed back at the station all night and made the decision to end his life.

Despite this, Kumar does not mention any names, colleges, or what kind of harassment he experienced. To create awareness of the impact of group culture on college campuses and to prevent teasing, the police are contacting both colleges.