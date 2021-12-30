Tables turned ! CEO asked to deliver food : Employees see ‘Red’

DoorDash, a food-delivery app based in the United States, encourages all its non-delivery staff members to deliver food at least once a month. Tony Xu, CEO of the company, is not exempted from the task of delivering food once a month. When DoorDash was founded, the company had a program called WeDash. The program is being re-introduced for the company’s San Francisco employees, but the employees are not happy about it.

An engineer at DoorDash who earns $400,000 a year posted about DoorDash’s updated policy on a social media platform for techies called Blind. DoorDash will bring back its WeDash service. Each employee will be required to ‘dash’ every month and their performance will be ‘tracked’. He appeared very upset about the whole thing and wrote that he didn’t sign up for it, and it wasn’t mentioned in the offer letter or job description.

However, another employee who works for the same company had a different opinion about delivering food packets. He wrote, ‘ It wasn’t against my interests. I voluntarily signed up. I’m young, healthy, unlikely to be at risk from COVID. Why not help deliver food and stuff to those who are stuck at home? The $ was negligible (not even noticeable compared to TC or investment swings), but the internal karma / feel-good feelings more than made up for it’.

According to MarketWatch, DoorDash informed its employees that the WeDash program would be reinstated beginning in January. The company views it as a philanthropic endeavor aimed at addressing hunger and feeding those in need. Despite not being able to deliver food packets once a month, a company spokesperson says the program will provide employees with a variety of options. The company had also claimed that it was reinstating the program because it wanted its employees to address the issues faced by delivery executives. The report also states that the money earned by employees for delivering food packets will be donated to non-profit organizations.

Read more: Year-End Review-2021: Bills and amendments related to women and children

The recently launched WeDash program from DoorDash has received high praise from users. Users called the company’s latest move a ‘significant push from leadership to become more customer-centric. The proposed step would increase attrition for those who don’t care about the company’s mission, only about paydays.