WHO chief fears ‘tsunami’ of infections of Omicron and Delta variants

The World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern on Wednesday that the omicron and delta COVID-19 strains might cause a ‘tsunami’ of infections, but he was optimistic that the worst of the epidemic would be over by 2022.

Two years after the coronavirus first appeared, top United Nations health officials warned that preliminary findings suggested that the latest strain, Omicron, causes lesser symptoms, and it was still too early to be optimistic. It was first discovered in southern Africa last month and is now the most common variety in the United States and parts of Europe.

After 92 of the World Health Organization’s 194 member countries failed to reach a target of vaccinating 40 percent of their populations by the end of the year, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged everyone to make a ‘new year’s resolution’ to support a campaign to vaccinate 70 percent of countries’ populations by the beginning of July in 2022.