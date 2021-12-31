A week of no food: Chinese citizens are starving after lockdown

The city of Xian, which has a population of 13 million, has been on lockdown for eight days in an effort to contain a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Residents have run out of food. Nationally, 156 new locally transmitted cases were registered on Wednesday compared to 151 the day before, according to the National Health Commission.

There were 155 of them in Xian, and one in Guangxi’s southern region. In addition to the local transmissions, 51 imported cases were detected on Wednesday. In Xian, which has a population of 13 million, 1,117 cases have been reported since December 9. All public activities have been banned in the city, which is famous for its Terracotta Warriors, as a new round of mass testing began on Thursday at 10 a.m.

In a news conference held on Wednesday, Zhang Fenghu, a city official, said that the city has reached a live-or-die stage in its fight against the virus. As Beijing demands each outbreak be contained quickly, officials in Xian are imposing tough restrictions on travel within and outside the city, even though the number of cases in the city is low compared to many overseas outbreaks.

Residents have been prohibited from leaving their homes unless they are taking COVID-19 tests or attending to essential matters as determined by local authorities. Many people are now reliant on deliveries rather than venturing out to shop because of these restrictions. Xian government officials said on Wednesday that the limits have resulted in staffing shortages at institutions charged with ensuring the supply of basic necessities. The government is working to resolve the issue.