Clash breaks out over burning of an effigy; several injured: FIR lodged against Congress, BJP activists

Chhindwara: Several people were injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Thursday, after a clash broke out between the BJP and the Congress workers over the burning of an effigy. The case has been registered against unknown persons on the basis of ‘a complaint by one side’.

‘Violence broke out between 2 sides over the burning of an effigy. We tried to prevent this event organised by Congress, but they didn’t stop. Stones were pelted from both sides. FIR lodged against unknown persons on the basis of a complaint by one side’, Sanjay Uikey, Chhindwara, Assistant Superintendent of Police said.

A heated exchange took place and the sides started pelting stones at each other following which the police resorted to lathi-charge. ‘Some people sustained minor injuries including policemen. Action is to be taken against the unknown persons after identifying them from the video’, Uikey said, adding that further investigation on the matter is underway.