Commodity Market: Gold price surges marginally

Mumbai: Gold price surged marginally in the commodity market. As per the market experts, this was the worst performance of the yellow metal in the last six years. Price of gold has fallen 4% so far this year.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures gained 0.11% or Rs 55 at Rs 47,940 per 10 gram. Silver futures were up 0.15% or Rs 96 at Rs 62,256 per kg. In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold edged higher by Rs 160 to Rs 36,080 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4510, up by Rs 20.

In the international market, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $ 1,818.43 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $ 1,818.00. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $ 23.11 an ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $ 963.92 and palladium fell 0.5% to $ 1,956.42.