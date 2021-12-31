Country relaxes Covid-19 testing rules, reduces self-isolation period

Belfast: The authorities in Ireland have decided to reduce the self-isolation period for some Covid-19 patients. According to the new guidelines issued by the government, the isolation period for people who have tested Covid positive but have received a booster vaccine or been infected within the previous three months has been reduced to 7 days from 10.

The health authorities also updated that residents aged between 4 and 39 with Covid-19 symptoms must take an antigen test at home, rather than booking a PCR test. If tested positive they can book a PCR test. People who tested negative in rapid antigen test should continue to self-isolate until 48 hours.