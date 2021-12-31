‘Following PM Modi’s example’: Shiv Sena MP replies after being seen without mask in an event

Nashik: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that he was ‘following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s example’, after being criticised for appearing without a face mask at an event in Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Raut’s remarks came when reporters asked him why he was not wearing a mask, an important measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, during an event in Nashik.

‘The Maharashtra Chief Minister wears a mask, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not wear mask anywhere, in any of the events he attends. Seeing him, even people feel that why should they wear masks if the Prime Minister himself is not wearing one? I am not wearing a mask because we all follow the Prime Minister’, said Raut.

‘PM appeals to people for wearing masks but he himself doesn’t do so. Since we all follow the PM, I also don’t wear a face mask. We, the people follow the Prime Minister, so in future, he should obey the rules and wear the mask’, he added. At the same time, the Shiv Sena’s spokesperson also said that everyone should take care while attending public programmes.