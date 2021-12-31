DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSBusiness

Full list of bank holidays in 2022

Dec 31, 2021, 06:29 pm IST

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the full list of bank holidays in 2022. The list of bank holidays includes national holidays and those marked by the central and state governments.

As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Closing of Bank Accounts. Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays.

Full list of bank holidays:

January:

January 1: New Year’s day
January 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Imoinu Iratpa
January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival, Maghe Sankranti, Sankranti, Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, Gaan-Ngai, Magh Bihu
January 26: Republic Day

February:

February 5: Vasant Panchami

March:

March 1: Maha Shivratri
March 18: Holi

April:

April 10: Ram Navami
April 13: Ugadi (Telugu new year)
April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year’s Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu
April 15: Good Friday, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu, Bohag Bihu

May:

May 1: May Day
May 3: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya
May 16: Buddha Purnima

June:

June 14: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

July:

July 10: Bakrid, Eid al Adha

August:

August 9: Muharram
August 12: Raksha Bandhan
August 15: Independence Day
August 16: Parsi new year
August 19: Janmashtami
August 31: Ganesh Chathurthi

September:

September 8: Thiruvonam

October:

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 3: Maha Ashtami
October 4: Maha Navami
October 5: Vijaya Dashami
October 9: Eid e Milad
October 24: Diwali

November:

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December:

December 25: Christmas

 

