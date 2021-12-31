Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the full list of bank holidays in 2022. The list of bank holidays includes national holidays and those marked by the central and state governments.

As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Closing of Bank Accounts. Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays.

Full list of bank holidays:

January:

January 1: New Year’s day

January 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Imoinu Iratpa

January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival, Maghe Sankranti, Sankranti, Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, Gaan-Ngai, Magh Bihu

January 26: Republic Day

February:

February 5: Vasant Panchami

March:

March 1: Maha Shivratri

March 18: Holi

April:

April 10: Ram Navami

April 13: Ugadi (Telugu new year)

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year’s Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu

April 15: Good Friday, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu, Bohag Bihu

May:

May 1: May Day

May 3: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

May 16: Buddha Purnima

June:

June 14: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

July:

July 10: Bakrid, Eid al Adha

August:

August 9: Muharram

August 12: Raksha Bandhan

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Parsi new year

August 19: Janmashtami

August 31: Ganesh Chathurthi

September:

September 8: Thiruvonam

October:

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 3: Maha Ashtami

October 4: Maha Navami

October 5: Vijaya Dashami

October 9: Eid e Milad

October 24: Diwali

November:

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December:

December 25: Christmas