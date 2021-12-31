Heavy rains: Red alert issued in four districts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai : Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued a red alert in four districts- Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall, informed State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall caused a traffic jam at Chennai’s Mount Road. Following this, Chennai metro announced that service timings will be extended by an hour till 12 midnight to enable passengers to reach their homes safely. Heavy to very heavy rains pounded Chennai and the suburbs on Thursday, inundating roads and subways, and the intense spell may turn out to be one of the heaviest witnessed in recent years.

Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall during the north east monsoon (October-December) and according to the weather office, presence of ‘convective cells,’ led to rainfall. Isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during next three days and decrease thereafter, the IMD said.