India’s Covid vaccination coverage crosses 145 crore

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated that the overall vaccination coverage has crossed 145 crore. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed his gratitude to the doctors, scientists, health care and frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination and resolve in the challenging 2021 year.

So far, more than 150.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories. In this around 16.94 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

Union government launched vaccination drive on 16 January. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. The second phase to vaccinate frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February and third phase for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions from March 1. Vaccination for people aged 45 and above began on April 1 and for above 18 on May 1.