Intelligence agencies warn of Khalistani attack on New Year’s Eve; Mumbai on high alert

Mumbai: Amid intelligence warnings about a possible terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve, Mumbai is on high alert. In the wake of this, security measures have been tightened and the Mumbai Police Commissioner has ordered policemen on vacation to return to duty. Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra, Churchgate, CSMT and Kurla railway stations are being closely monitored following the alert.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines to ensure low-key celebrations on New Year. The circular reiterates the state government’s previous order that bans the assembly of five or more persons from 9 pm to 5 am. Prohibitory order has already been announced on the wake of surging Covid cases and Omicron threat. Police have banned New Year’s Eve celebrations, events, ceremonies and gatherings everywhere, indoor and open, including hotels, restaurants, halls, bars, pubs, resorts, clubs and rooftops.

The orders were issued Wednesday under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 by Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S Chaitanya. The order will be in force from Thursday till January 7, 2022.