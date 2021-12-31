‘Jinnah Tower in Guntur should be renamed’: demands Andhra BJP

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently submitted a memorandum to the Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha requesting to rename Jinnah Tower situated in the city. BJP leaders like V Jaya Prakash Narayana and others submitted the memorandum on Thursday.

‘Even after the division of the countries, Pakistan massacred Hindus in the country and returned the dead bodies in trains to India. For that, Jinnah was responsible. Jinnah was responsible to some extent for all the wars between Pakistan and India from 1947 to till date’, the BJP leaders claimed in the letter. ‘The Congress party projected Jinnah as a Muslim leader in our country, which cannot be acceptable. The Muslims in the country were also realizing that Jinnah was not a leader of their community in India and hence the name must be changed’, they further demanded.