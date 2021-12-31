Kashmir likely to see light snowfall on New Year

Officials stated on Thursday that the cold wave conditions in Kashmir worsened as the lowest temperature dropped in most parts of the valley, despite the Meteorological Department forecasting a further drop in temperature over the next few days.

They reported a low of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius in the Gulmarg resort, up from minus 10.4 degrees the night before. Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, saw a low of minus 8.9 degrees Celsius, according to officials, down from negative 6.6 degrees Celsius the night before.

Srinagar’s minimum temperature was minus 4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, down from minus 2.3 degrees Celsius the night before while a minimum temperature of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius was reported at Qazigund, the valley’s entrance town.

The MET Office predicts that the minimum temperature will continue to drop during the next few days. It said there is a chance of light rain/snow in a few spots, particularly in higher elevations, over two days starting January 1, as well as widespread moderate-intensity snow/rain from January 4 to 6.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt named PETA India’s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’

The Kashmir valley is currently experiencing the hardest winter season in its history, called as ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, which began on December 21 and will last for 40 days. Chilla-i-Kalan is a period when the region is hit by a cold wave and the temperature drops dramatically, causing water bodies such as the famous Dal Lake and water supply pipes in various parts of the valley to freeze.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall. The ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day-long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).