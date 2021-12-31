Mumbai police imposes new restrictions

Mumbai: The Mumbai police imposed new restrictions in the city. The police has extended restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC till January 15.

The police also banned people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places from 5 pm to 5 am daily till January 15. According to the new guidelines, the number of attendees in a wedding is reduced to 50 people. For social, cultural, political or religious gatherings, only 50 people will be allowed to attend. A maximum of 20 people can attend funerals.

Earlier on Thursday, the city police had banned New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including restaurants and hotels.

People violating the order shall be liable for punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Pandemic Act, and Disaster Management Act.