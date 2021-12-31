‘Namaz should not become a show of strength’: Haryana CM

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that Namaz should remain Namaz and not become a show of strength, adding that it is inappropriate to hold prayers in public places. He also termed the incident of Christmas celebrations being interrupted in Pataudi, Haryana to be ‘unfortunate’.

Khattar’s remarks on namaz come amid Hindu groups trying to prevent the Muslim prayer in certain public spots in Gurgaon. Interacting with members of the Indian Women’s Press Corp, Khattar said that all people are free to worship and pray but it should be at specified places. ‘And if there are any differences over it, people from different faiths can approach the local administration to mediate’, he added.

Asked about the incident in Pataudi where Christmas celebrations were disrupted allegedly by some right-wing youths, Khattar said, ‘It is an unfortunate incident. There is no reason to support such incidents. It is not right to interrupt any such function’.

On the farmers’ protest, Khattar said that there is a need to differentiate between those who initiated the protest and those who supported it, as there were people with political ambitions behind it. ‘Those who initiated the protests call themselves kisan neta’, but they have political ambitions. Like Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who has fought elections, this time also he advocated that farmers fight polls’, Khattar claimed.