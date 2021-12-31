Omicron: Two provinces in Canada announce new measures including curfew

Toronto: Ontario and Quebec provinces in Canada have announced new measures to combat Covid-19. The decision was taken as daily cases surged sharply in the country.

Quebec, Canada’s second-most populous province has banned private gatherings and dining out. The provincial government also imposed a night curfew from New Year’s Eve. The government also ordered to close all indoor sports venues and places of worship. Only 25 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

Also Read: 11 soldiers killed, 17 injured in Houthi strike

Ontario, Canada’s largest province has reduced the isolation period for vaccinated individuals with Covid-19 to five days. Schools, which were expected to reopen on Monday after a winter break, will stay shut for two additional days.

Provinces across Canada have been reporting new daily Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, Quebec reported 14,188 new coronavirus cases, while Ontario reported 13,807 cases.