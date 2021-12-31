Resident doctors call off protest; services to be resumed today

New Delhi: The resident doctors in Delhi, who were protesting over the delay in NEET-PG counselling and alleged manhandling of doctors by the police, have called off their strike. They will resume work from 12 pm today. The decision was taken following a meeting with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has said.

‘Last evening we met the Joint CP of Delhi. The Delhi police have initiated the process of quashing the FIR’, Dr Manish, president of FORDA said. Joint CP has sent a video message to rebuild the trust between the doctors and the police, he added.

The Resident Doctors were protesting since November 27 against the multiple postponements of the NEET PG Counselling 2021 and the subsequent admission of the fresh batch of resident doctors in the medical colleges. The issue worsened after the protesting doctors clashed with policemen at south Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital while they were taking a march out to the Supreme Court to expedite the counselling of NEET-PG 2021 qualifiers. An FIR was also lodged against the agitating doctors for rioting, causing obstruction in the duty of police personnel and damaging public property.