Sydney celebrates New Year party in vintage style

Australians bid farewell to 2021 with a traditional fireworks show over Sydney Harbour. With its typical stunning pyrotechnics reflected in the harbour below the Sydney Opera House, Sydney kicked off the global celebration in vintage form.

However, there would be no fireworks displays over several of the world’s famous sites, such as Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, London’s Big Ben, and Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Towers.

The golden ball was set to drop in Times Square, but the throng calling out the year’s end countdown would be a quarter the typical size, disguised up, socially detached, and a quarter the customary size.