US governors warn about an Omicron blizzard in the weeks ahead

Americans can expect major disruptions in the next weeks, according to US health officials, as the rising wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variation threatens hospitals, schools,

and other sectors that affect the daily life of the people.

The warning came as the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States hit a new high, with federal officials issuing further travel warnings and preparing to authorise booster doses for 12 to 15 year olds by next week

The United States saw a record number of new reported of new cases for the second day in a row, with more than 290,000 new infections reported this week.