Veteran author George Onakkoor wins Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for his autobiography

New Delhi: Veteran author George Onakkoor won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for his autobiography ‘Hridayaragangal’. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a plaque. The award was decided by a jury comprising KP Ramanunni, Dr KS Ravikumar and Dr M. Leelavathi.

Mobin Mohan won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Yuva Award for the novel ‘Jakkarantha’. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a plaque. The award for children’s literature was bagged by Raghunath Paleri for his novel ‘Avar Moovarum Oru Mazhavillu’. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a plaque. The jury panel comprising KG Paulose, G Madhusoodanan and PK Gopi selected the winner.

A retired Malayalam Professor at the prestigious Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, George Onakkoor is known for his novels, short stories, film scripts and also a travelogue. He was also a former Director of Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature, the State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications, and the Kerala State Literacy Council. He also served as the first non-official Chairman of the State Resource Centre.

Onakkoor has received numerous awards, including the Kesava Dev Centenary Memorial Award, Thakazhi Sahithya Award, C. Achutha Menon Award, Mother Teresa Award, KCBC Award, and the Kerala Shree Award. He is a two-time recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award.