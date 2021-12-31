Vice President Venkaiah Naidu commences five-day visit to Kerala and Lakshadweep

Kochi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Kochi Naval Airport on Friday on a five-day visit to Kerala. Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju, Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik, Additional State Protocol Officer MS Harikrishnan received him at the airport, Public Relations Department (PRO), Kerala informed.

The Vice President is sceduled to attend various events at Androth, Kadmat and Agatti islands in Lakshadweep over two days before returning to Kochi on January 2. At Kochi, he’s slated to visit the soon-to-be commissioned indigenous aircraft carrier of the Navy which is currently undergoing a series of sea trials.

Also read: Passengers to be allowed in general compartments without reservation in 4 trains from Jan 1

Mr. Naidu will also pay visit to the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, the only DRDO facility in Kerala. He will lay foundation for a towed array integration centre at the laboratory. He is also slated to take part in an event held in connection with the 150th death anniversary of Fr Kuriakose Elias Chavara at Mannanam.