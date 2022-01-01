Strong earthquake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A strong earthquake of 5.1 magnitude measuring on the Richter Scale struck 84km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The tremors of the earthquake was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border and it occurred at 4.01 pm. There were no reports of loss of life, injury or damage to property.