DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiRajasthanLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Strong earthquake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Jan 1, 2022, 08:30 pm IST

Srinagar: A strong earthquake of 5.1 magnitude measuring on the Richter Scale struck  84km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The tremors of the earthquake was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Also Read: Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to enter offices: Warns UAE 

The epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border and it occurred at 4.01 pm. There were no reports of loss of life, injury or damage to property.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 1, 2022, 08:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button