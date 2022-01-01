Covid-free country to open to tourists

Avarua District: South Pacific nation, Cook Islands has decided to allow tourists. The island nation will be open for fully vaccinated New Zealanders from January 14.

New Zealanders will be the only foreigners allowed to travel to the country. All travellers will need to take a Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours before departing, and provide evidence of a negative test result both on departure and on arrival in the Cook Islands. Australians may be admitted later on.

The Cooks is one of a few countries in the world that has never reported a Covid-19 case so far. More than 99% of eligible population in the country has now been fully vaccinated.