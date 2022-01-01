‘Modi and inflation harmful for the nation’: Congress leader takes jibe on PM

Lucknow: Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government on Saturday, over price rise. The Congress leader said that both ‘Modi and inflation are harmful for the nation’.

‘Modi hai to mehengai hai (If there’s Modi, there’s inflation)’, the Congress spokesperson said, also criticising the government over the Goods and services Tax terming it ‘Gabbar Singh tax’. Supriya Shrinet, while talking to media, said that the Modi government’s New Year gifts to the poor are recession, unemployment and inflation. ‘Both Modi and inflation are harmful for the nation’, the Congress spokesman added.

Also read: Tirupati, Srisaila Devasthanam Priests meet PM; offer prasad

She further said that 10 years ago when the Congress was in power, the unemployment rate was just 2%, but it has reached about 10% in 2021.