4-year-old girl dragged, bitten by stray dogs in MP; Hospitalised with severe injuries

Bhopal: A four-year-old girl was chased, dragged to the ground and then bitten by a pack of dogs in a brutal incident that was captured on CCTV visuals in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The kid has been hospitalised with severe injuries.

The girl, a daughter of a labourer, was playing outside her house when she was attacked by the pack. The dogs surrounded her and bit on her head, belly and legs as she attempted to escape from them. She was then dragged to the ground by the dogs, where they continued to attack her, as was seen in the CCTV visuals in Bhopal’s Bag Sewania. The attack continued for a few minutes before a passerby came to the rescue and chased away the dogs.

Horrific! Stray dogs mauled a 4 year old girl in Bhopal a passerby threw stones at the dogs and chased them away. The child has been hospitalized with severe injuries. pic.twitter.com/X4EyruZxra — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 2, 2022

Street dogs have become a terror in Bhopal, which reportedly has over a lakh stray dogs. Last year, a seven-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs in the presence of her mother in Kohefiza area. In 2019, a six-year-old boy was mauled to death by half a dozen stray dogs in front of his mother. The boy’s mother faced severe injuries when she tried to save him.

