5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes China’s Yunnan province; 22 injured

Twenty-two people were injured injured as an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude which hit the county of Ninglang in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Sunday. The earthquake struck the province around 3.02 pm, and its epicentre was about 60 km away from the county seat of Ninglang, in the city of Lijiang, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake struck near the border between Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which put the magnitude at 5.4 and depth at 38 kilometres (24 miles). ‘The affected area with a seismic intensity of over six degrees spans 1,389 square km, an area with 24,000 inhabitants’, the report said.

Four vehicles of the fire brigade in Ninglang rushed to the spot and has sent 15 people to the epicentre to investigate the disaster. A 60-member search-and-rescue team has also been assembled and dispatched.