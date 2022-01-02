Colorado Wildfire: 3 missing, 1000 homes destroyed

Three people have gone missing after a wildfire ripped through several Colorado towns, destroying roughly 1,000 homes as part of the latest in a string of US natural disasters. ‘We’re very fortunate that we don’t have a list of 100 missing. But unfortunately we do have three confirmed missing people’, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a press conference.

At least 991 homes are reported to have been destroyed when a wildfire raged through the towns of Superior and Louisville on Thursday, just outside of Colorado’s largest city, Denver, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee with little notice. Aerial image showed whole streets reduced to mounds of smouldering ash, destruction that appeared to be almost complete yet left a few homes strangely untouched.

Investigators have ‘executed a search warrant in one particular location’ as part of an ongoing investigation that Pelle described as ‘very active’ and comprising federal and state partners.