Electricity and Water Authority in Dubai announces new timings for customers

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced new working hours for customers. The authority has said that its Customer Happiness Centres will now work in line with the Government of Dubai’s decision to change the weekly work system.

The new working hours at the Customer Happiness Centres will be from Monday to Friday. DEWA’s head office and Al Quoz Centre will work from 7:30am to 3pm Monday to Thursday, and from 7:30 to 11:30am on Fridays. Working hours at Burj Nahar Centre and DEWA’s Centre in Al Twar (Dubai Municipality) will be from 7:30am to 8:00pm Monday to Thursday and from 7:30 to 11:30am on Fridays.

Customers can also avail services on the smart app and the website (www.dewa.gov.ae) or call Customer Care Centre on 04-6019999.

They can also enquire through the DEWA WhatsApp account or interact through Hayak for text and video calls, and Ash’ir for live video chats using sign language.