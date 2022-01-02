European country announces new quarantine rules

Paris: France has announced new entry rules for passengers from the USA. As per the new guidelines, all unvaccinated people traveling from the United States will have to self-isolate in France for 10 days under supervision from local authorities.

All passengers from the US have to provide a negative Covid-19 test – a PCR or an antigen test – taken within 48 hours in addition to proof of vaccination before boarding a flight to France. Unvaccinated passengers from the US previously were required to self-quarantine without supervision for seven days.

Also Read: France reduces Covid-positive isolation period to 7 days from 10 days

Earlier the French government had reduced self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who test Covid-19 positive to 7 days from 10 days. They can leave quarantine after five days if they show an antigen or negative PCR test. There will be no quarantine for fully vaccinated people who have had a primary contact with a Covid positive patient.

Meanwhile, France has become the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million Covid-19 cases.