France reduces Covid-positive isolation period to 7 days from 10 days

French Health Minister Olivier Veran announced on Sunday that the isolation period for fully immunized patients who test positive for COVID-19 infection will be reduced to seven days from ten days.

The French authorities followed the lead of other countries, including as the United States, which curtailed the isolation time to avoid industry disruptions due to a lack of staff.

‘In the event of a negative test, the isolation could be lifted after five days. Those who have not been vaccinated would be forced to self-isolate for ten days, with the option of coming out after seven days under the same conditions ‘, Veran told the Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.