Know how to apply for e-PAN via Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhar Card is one of the most important documents in India. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. The card issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department and the PAN Card is needed to most of the financial transactions.

The Aadhaar Card can also be utilized to apply for a PAN card. Here is how to apply for instant PAN card through Aadhaar card.

Visit the IT department’s official e-filling home page.

When the page loads, select the ‘Instant E-PAN’ option from the homepage’s ‘Quick Links’ area. It will take you to the immediate PAN allocation portal.

Then press the ‘Get New PAN’ button.

Next, enter your Aadhaar number for PAN allocation and tick the ‘I confirm that’ box before hitting the ‘Continue’ button.

You will then receive an Aadhaar OTP on your registered mobile number, which you must input in the required space before clicking the ‘Validate Aadhaar OTP and Continue’ button.

After that, you’ll be taken to the OTP Validation page. Accept the terms and conditions, then press the Continue button.

Then enter your OTP, check the box, and press the Continue button once more.

If your email ID has not been authenticated, click ‘Validate email ID,’ enter your credentials, and then click the Continue button.

After you have submitted your Aadhaar details for validation, you will be given an acknowledgment number. You can check the status of your PAN allotment by entering your Aadhaar number.

To download the e-PAN, first complete the first two steps, then click on the ‘Check Status/Download PAN’ option, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, tap on the Submit icon, validate by entering the OTP, and complete the procedure. If the PAN allocation is successful, a PDF file link will be issued within 10 minutes; download it and input the password (date of birth in DDMMYYYY format).