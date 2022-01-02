Mahzooz Draw: 20 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 20 lucky winners shared the 1 million UAE dirhams in the 58th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. The lucky winners took home Dh 50,000 each. They matched four out of the five winning numbers which were (2, 14, 40, 43, 45).

Three other lucky winners bagged 100,000 UAE dirhams. The winning IDs were 9560290, 9624132, 9475621, which belonged to Asim, Zohaib, and Sony respectively. 868 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each. The total prize money won in Saturday night’s draw was Dh1,603,800.

The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on Saturday, January 8, at 9pm.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.