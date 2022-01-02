Online learning announced by some schools in Dubai

Dubai: Some private schools in Dubai has announced that they will shift to online learning system from January 3. Gems Education has announced that they will shift to online learning mode due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases. Kent College in Dubai has also sent a note to parents, informing them classes will be hosted remotely for five days.

Earlier the authorities in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah had announced that in person classes will be held in the schools for the new academic term. Authorities in Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain had shifted to online learning.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has introduced new Covid safety restrictions for the first two weeks. Group classes, extracurricular activities, assemblies and school trips will be suspended during this period. Canteens will remain closed as well.