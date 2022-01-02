Pfizer’s anti-Covid drug gets authorisation from Bahrain health authorities

Pfizer’s Paxlovid Covid-19 drug has been approved by Bahrain’s health authorities. Paxlovid is an emergency medicine, used to treat Covid-19, for individuals over the age of 18.

The National Authority for the Regulation of Health Professions and Services made its judgement after reviewing and evaluating the data submitted by Pfizer.

The Paxlovid Covid-19 pills are manufactured in Ascoli, Italy. The United States had approved the drug for emergency use in adults, earlier in December, 2021.