Uncle Warner regrets playing with Khawaja’s daughter; Watch hilarious video

Australian batter David Warner is known for his hilarious social media videos and funny posts, which often go viral. While the 35-year-old often shares dance and face-swap videos on his social media accounts, a video of him playing with fellow Aussies batter Usman Khawaja’s daughter has recently gone viral on social media platforms. The video was posted on Instagram on Sunday by Khawaja, which is adorable, yet hilarious at the same time.

In the video, Warner can be seen playing with Khawaja’s daughter Aisha. Warner can also be heard neighing like a horse while trying to bring a smile on Aisha’s face. However, Warner starts to get cramps on his right leg and begins to shake his legs with pain in the attempt.

Warner has replied on the comment section -‘Bulls daycare’, and several celebrities from the cricketing fraternity had commented on the post. The Australian team is currently in Sydney ahead of the fourth Ashes Test against England, starting January 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The hosts have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after registering emphatic wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, respectively.