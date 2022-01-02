United States extends support for International Space Station through 2030

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced on Friday that US President Joe Biden’s administration has dedicated to keeping the International Space Station (ISS) operational until 2030.

Nelson stated that the government had decided to continue research in the orbiting laboratory with international partners, including Russia, for the duration of this decade. Russia and the United States have worked closely onboard the International Space Station for more than two decades now.

In November, US authorities warned that a Russian anti-satellite missile test had created a debris field in low-Earth orbit, endangering the space station and posing a long-term threat to the space activities.