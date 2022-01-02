DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsNEWS

 Water supply to be affected in these areas on tomorrow

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced that water supply will be affected in some areas in New Delhi  on January 3.  The board did not inform about the reason for disturbance in regular supply of water.

According to the DJB, water supply will be affected in Garhi Dhobi Ghat, Mayur Vihar Ph III, Swastya Vihar, Shankar Vihar, Chitra Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, PD Vihar, Gagan Vihar, Gujarat Vihar, Sukh Vihar, Guru Angad Nagar areas.

Areas under New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), including, Central Secretariat, President House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan, Cannought Place, R.M.L. Hospital, Janpath, Aram Bagh, DIZ Sector and adjoining areas, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue will also face problem.

