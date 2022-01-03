Assembly polls 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to visit Uttarakhand today

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go for a one-day visit to Uttarakhand on Monday. According to a statement by the party, this will be the sixth election tour of AAP’s national convener in Uttarakhand.

Kejriwal will reach Jolly Grant Airport on Monday at around 11:30 am. He will go to Bijapur Guest House from the airport, where will be holding a meeting with party officials. Kejriwal will also address a public meeting at Parade Ground at 2 pm. Uttarakhand polls are scheduled to take place early this year.