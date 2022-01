Thiruvananthapuram: A huge fire broke out near the PRS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The blaze started in the scrap shop. A number of shops are located nearby. Firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

The fire has spread inside the warehouse. It started out as little smoke, then turned into a big blaze. People who have been in the vicinity of the fire have been evacuated. Awaiting more details.