Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tests COVID positive

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The health minister informed that his health is fine and requested all to follow COVID appropriate behaviour in view of the increasing cases.

‘On observing the symptoms of COVID-19 infection, I got my COVID-19 test done in Raipur this evening, in which my report has come positive. Right now, my health is fine and as per the doctors’ instructions, I am taking treatment and staying in home isolation’, Deo said in a tweet in Hindi. ‘I request that all of you who have been in contact with me in the past, please get your COVID-19 test conducted. All the residents of the state are urged to follow the appropriate behaviour of COVID-19 in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 and stay at home’, he added.

As COVID cases resurge across the nation, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday that there is no need for panic and assured that the state government has made necessary arrangements. Notably, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke to Baghel on Sunday to take stock of COVID-19 and the Omicron situation in the state.

