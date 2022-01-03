Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The macroeconomic data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Omicron variant of coronavirus and its impact on economic recovery and rising crude oil prices have weighed upon the domestic currency. As per the data released by RBI, the current account of the country slipped into a deficit of $ 9.6 billion or 1.3% of GDP in the September quarter.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 74.35. it then slipped to 74.43 against the US currency, registering a decline of 14 paise from the last close. On Friday, the Indian rupee settled at 74.29 . The local currency is trading at 20.28 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, surged by 0.19% to 96.85.