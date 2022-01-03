Gurjar community protests in Rajasthan over Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Prithviraj’

Protests over Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Prithviraj’ occurred recently in Ajmer. The Rajasthani Gurjar community has vowed to boycott the upcoming historical play unless the title ‘Rajput’ is removed.

The film Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, has been dogged by controversy since its announcement in 2020. The Gurjar community gathered in large numbers at the Devnarayan temple in Vaishali Nagar, Ajmer, to oppose the usage of the term ‘Rajput’ for Prithviraj in the upcoming film. They shut off roads and marched to the District Collector’s office, where they handed over a statement stating their demands. According to reports, if their demands are not met, the demonstrators have threatened to disrupt the presentation of the film.

The head of the All India Veer Gurjar Samaj Reform Committee, Harchand Gurjar, demanded that the title of the film Prithviraj should be altered and historical facts not twisted in any manner. According to the locals, the king was a member of their clan. The Gurjar Association has sought screening of the film for their officials and historians before Prithviraj hits theatres.

In the film, Akshay Kumar portrays the Hindu king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, and Sonu Sood. Manushi Chhillar, the 2017 Miss World, will make her Bollywood debut in the film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.