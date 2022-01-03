India Meteorological Department predicts rainfall in these states from January 5-9

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in several state from January 5 to 9. The national weather agency in its weekly forecast said that Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh may witness rainfall.

The IMD said that national capital may receive light rainfall on January 5, 6 and 7 and thundershowers are expected on January 8 and 9. As per the agency, a fresh active Western Disturbance and its associated induced cyclonic circulation is the cause of rain in the north India.

Also Read: Motorola to launch its Moto G71: Know the specifications

It also predicted snowfall at most places over the western Himalayan region like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.