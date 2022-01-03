Israel to provide fourth vaccine shot to senior citizens and medical staff

As a result of an increase in Omicron variant outbreaks, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday that Israel would provide a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to adults over the age 60 and medical staff of the country.

Last Monday, Israel approved a fourth dose of Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, as well as a second booster, for those with impaired immune systems and those who are living in nursing homes.

“We now have a new layer of defence,” Bennett said in a televised news conference, adding that Israel’s top government medical official has approved the latest measure, which is required to expand the booster campaign.

Bennett stated, “Israel will once again be at the forefront of the global vaccination campaign.”